Fans required to wear masks at preseason game between Eagles, Steelers

PHILADEPHIA, PA — People in attendance of Thursday's preseason football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a wear a mask.

The game is being held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, which announced an indoor mask mandate due to the rising threat of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

"All stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field," the Eagles said in a statement.

Lincoln Financial Field is an outdoor stadium, so fans will not have to wear a mask while outside. However, masks will be required in the indoor areas of the stadium, unless a person is eating or drinking.

"Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times," the Eagles stated.

The Eagles aren't the only professional team impacted by the mask mandate. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies will also require masks in indoor settings.