Farewell, IE; Microsoft is retiring its web browser Internet Explorer

Microsoft has announced plans to retire web browser Internet Explorer for certain versions of Windows 10 in 2022.

"The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the company wrote in a blog post this week.

After June 15, 2022, Microsoft will no longer provide support for Internet Explorer in most cases. In a FAQ about the change, the company said they will continue to support some versions of IE on Windows 8.1. Internet Explorer was launched in 1995 and was the go-to web browser for years before Firefox and Chrome grew in popularity in the late 2000s.

Microsoft Edge was launched in 2015 and runs on the same technology as Google’s Chrome.

“Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge,” the company stated.

Microsoft had previously announced it was dropping support for IE on Microsoft 365 apps and services as of August 17, 2021.