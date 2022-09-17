Farmer creates huge corn maze to celebrate wins for two of his favorite sports teams

A Georgia farmer is celebrating wins from two of his favorite local sports teams by honoring them with corn.

A corn maze, that is.

But, the project didn't come without challenges in this tough economic environment.

Jim Steed says that prices for fertilizer and water have gone up, causing some challenges. He had to plant a special type of corn that would grow through the hotter months.

Steed used GPS technology to help map out the maze, by marking out the path with little red flags. That was how he knew where to cut. The result is a massive homage to the University of Georgia's football team and the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

He's excited to open up the maze for fans in the area where he lives, in Augusta, Georgia.