Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap US resident, 4 others

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian intelligence officer and three members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to lure a U.S. journalist and human rights activist from New York City to Iran.

An indictment in Manhattan federal court Tuesday alleges that the plot was part of a wider plan to lure three individuals in Canada and a fifth person in the United Kingdom to Iran.

According to the indictment, all of the targeted victims had been critical of Iran.

One defendant not charged in the kidnapping plot was arrested July 1 in California.

According to the Associated Press, Niloufar Bahadorifar, who works at a department store in California, was arrested for allegedly providing financial services to residents in Iran and supporting the kidnapping plot.

Her lawyer declined to comment.

Bahadorifar pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, the AP reported.

The rest are fugitives believed to be based in Iran.