Florida Gov. DeSantis announces Sanibel Causeway reopening to residents after Hurricane Ian

Governor Ron DeSantis announces in a press conference that the Sanibel Causeway is reopening at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to residents.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 13:01:50-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference that the Sanibel Causeway has reopened to residents of the cutoff island.

This was 10 days ahead of the original date set by the Florida Department of Transportation and two days ahead of the revised date of Oct. 21, 2022.

DeSantis said there were more than 100 crews and 36,000 work hours required to make the repairs.

FDOT says this will allow residents, business owners, and others to return to the island to begin the recovery process.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie says barge missions will continue to make sure supplies and what is needed gets to the island in a timely manner.

The governor was joined by Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue, and Sanibel Island Mayor Holly Smith.

Sanibel Causeway reopens Wednesday

