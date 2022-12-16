Watch Now
Ford raises price of its lowest cost F-150 electric truck to nearly $56,000

A view of the rear panel of a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck taken during a press conference, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at an assembly plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. Ford announced it will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 7:22 PM, Dec 15, 2022
The website for Ford Motor Co. now shows that its lowest-cost version for the automaker's new F-150 Lightening electric vehicle has had a price increase that reaches around $56,000.

The model, which was once the automakers most affordable version for the truck model, is now even less affordable than before.

The price now for the F-150 Lightening electric truck is 9% more expensive, sitting at $55,974.

As Auto News reported, automakers have said they are struggling with higher prices for raw materials that have effected EVs as well, including brands like Tesla and Rivian.

Higher prices for lithium have had automakers warning that higher costs appear to be here for the long run.

