Fort Hood dedicates plaque, gate honoring Spc. Vanessa Guillén

FORT HOOD, Texas — One year after Spc. Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas, Army officials have dedicated a gate on the post in her honor.

Fort Hood command and the Guillen family gathered Monday across from the Vanessa Guillen mural in downtown Killeen for a dedication ceremony.

According to NBC News, the memorial plaque, which was installed on the gate marker, was so unveiled.

The family calls the gate a good start.

”This is a step because everyone that comes through this gate, as a soldier or someone who lives here, they’ll remind themselves that if they know somebody that is going through the same situation that my sister went through to speak up,” said Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s sister.

The family’s lawyer says more needs to be done to protect soldiers who are victims of sexual assault and harassment, like Spc. Guillen.

”There needs to be reform, and if it required Vanessa’s death to start the reform, to start this movement, the momentum is here. We just need to solve it through legislation,” said Natalie Khawam, attorney for the Guillen family.

The fight for change is something the family plans to continue as long as they have to.

”We must demand for the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act to pass. That’s the only thing that I believe will help others,” said Lupe.

The Guillen family and Khawam are confident the legislation can pass because of the impact Spc. Guillen's story has had on the nation.

”What happened with Vanessa, what I think is that it had a lot more people take more time to reflect and think what’s the problem here and why is this happening,” said Khawam.

The Vanessa Guillen Gate is located on the corner of Fort Hood Street and Rancier directly across from her mural.

Adam Schindler at KXXV first reported this story.