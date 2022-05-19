Frontier Airlines flight attendant delivers baby mid-flight

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant is being hailed as a hero for helping a woman who unexpectedly gave birth on one of its flights.

On Tuesday, the company posted on its Facebook page commended Diana Giraldo's actions for jumping into action to help deliver the baby.

The company said the birth happened while the plane was flying from Denver to Orlando.

Giraldo calmly led the woman to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Captain Chris Nye said.

According to CBS News, the plane was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were waiting to help.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my first officer as I coordinated the diversion," Nye said. "Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

The company said the new mom gave her new baby the middle name, “Sky.”