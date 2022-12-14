GM recalls more than 825K vehicles to fix headlight issue

More than 825,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled by General Motors due to a possible crash risk involving headlights not shutting off properly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted to its website Tuesday that the recall was issued due to daylight running lights not deactivating when the regular headlights are on, which could result in other drivers getting a glare that might increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain 2020-23 Cadillac CT4s and CT5s, 2021-23 Buick Envisions, as well as 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalades and Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, Chevrolet Suburbans, Chevrolet Tahoes, GMC Sierra 1500s, GMC Yukons, and GMC Yukon XLs.

According to the documents, General Motors would correct the issue by updating the vehicle’s Body Control Module software.

Owners will be notified in a letter beginning Jan. 23.

This recall comes after GM recalled nearly 340,000 big SUVs in November for the same issue.