Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr makes impassioned remarks after Texas school shooting

Warriors Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr () in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Warriors Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 22:23:17-04

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made impassioned remarks on Tuesday during a pregame press conference as he headed into Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

As Kerr became visibly emotional and upset he told reporters that Basketball questions didn't matter to him at that moment.

"Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed, 400 miles from here. And a teacher," Kerr said as he commented on the shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, ESPN reported.

The death toll rose to 19 children and two adults later on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

RELATED: Texas elementary school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults

"When are we going to do something," Kerr yelled, slamming his fists on the table. "I'm tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

As ESPN reported, Kerr has long been outspoken against gun violence after his father was shot and killed in Beirut in 1984.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!