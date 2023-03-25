Hair discrimination is a problem in the workplace, study says

Many women say they are being subjected to race-based hair discrimination in the workplace.

According to the Crown 2023 Workplace Research Study, which was commissioned by LinkedIn and Dove, more than 20% of Black women ages 25 to 34 have been sent home from work because of their hair.

"For far too long, Black women and men have been subject to unfair treatment, outright discrimination and a myriad of inequities for simply wearing our natural hair texture and hair styles that are inherent to our cultural identity," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, president and CEO of Unilever Personal Care in North America.

Bias against natural hair and protective styles, which include braids, is also impacting women before the land a job. According to the study, 66% of Black women change their hair for a job interview, many of them opting for straight hair rather than curly.

Race-based hair discrimination and bias has gotten the attention of lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

The House of Representatives passed the Crown Act in 2022. It would ban discrimination based on hair textures and hairstyles. The bill stalled when Senate Republicans blocked the bill.

"Black hair is beautiful, and no amount of racism or ignorance from the other side of the aisle will stop the power of our movement," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley. "I won’t stop pressing to ban race-based hair discrimination and I urge the Senate to use any legislative avenue to pass this critical bill and send it to President Biden’s desk."

California was the first state in the country to pass the Crown Act. More than two dozen other states now have similar laws on the books.

