Hamlin reportedly showing signs of improvement following cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin is reportedly making progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

A family spokesperson said doctors told them that Hamlin's recovery is moving in a "positive direction," according to The Associated Press.

The Buffalo Bills have not released an update on Hamlin's condition since Tuesday. The team reported, at the time, that he was listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's uncle told the media Tuesday night that his nephew was placed on a ventilator after suffering damage to his lungs. However, he added that doctors have lowered the level of oxygen he needed from 100% to 50%.

Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His heart was reported restarted before he was rushed to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement, thanking everyone for their support and prayers.