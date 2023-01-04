Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Hamlin reportedly showing signs of improvement following cardiac arrest

Bills Hamlin Football
Darron Cummings/AP
A scoreboard at Great American Ballpark displays a photo of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Bills Hamlin Football
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 13:26:12-05

Damar Hamlin is reportedly making progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

A family spokesperson said doctors told them that Hamlin's recovery is moving in a "positive direction," according to The Associated Press.

The Buffalo Bills have not released an update on Hamlin's condition since Tuesday. The team reported, at the time, that he was listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's uncle told the media Tuesday night that his nephew was placed on a ventilator after suffering damage to his lungs. However, he added that doctors have lowered the level of oxygen he needed from 100% to 50%.

Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His heart was reported restarted before he was rushed to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement, thanking everyone for their support and prayers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community