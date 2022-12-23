Happy Festivus! Dec. 23 marks day to celebrate fictional 'Seinfeld' holiday

Dec. 23 marks the day of Festivus.

The fictional holiday became famous when it was depicted in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode.

In the episode “The Strike," George Costanza's father, frank, claims to have invented it.

It is celebrated as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas.

The holiday includes a Festivus dinner and an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

It also includes practices such as the airing of grievances and feats of strength.

Last week, the show's official Twitter account announced it had launched a petition on Change.org to make Festivus a national holiday.