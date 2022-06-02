Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction.

The panel of judges on Thursday rejected the movie mogul’s claims that the judge at his trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren’t part of the criminal case.

The ruling affirms a milestone verdict in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.

His publicist says he is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal the decision to New York's highest court.

Weinstein is jailed in California. He is awaiting trial there on charges he assaulted five women from 2004 to 2013.