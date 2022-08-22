Hooters sign offensive linemen from OU, LSU, Auburn, more to NIL deals

Hooters announced Monday that they'd signed several college football linemen from around the country to name, image, and likeness deals.

In a press release, the restaurant chain said it wanted to sign offensive line groups rather than individual athletes to underscore "that, like a lineman, bigger is better."

The teams the players signed to NIL deals hail from include Auburn, LSU, the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic University, and the University of South Florida, the company said.

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined,” said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala in a news release. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

According to ESPN and The Athletic, 51 players inked NIL deals with Hooters, including McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym and Wanya Morris from the University of Oklahoma, EJ Ndoma-Ogar from Missouri, Kardell Thomas, Miles Frazier and Marcus Dumervil from LSU.

“It is an honor to have Hooters promote the big guys up front and advocate for the work, dedication and spirit of offensive linemen throughout college football,” said Georgia Tech offensive lineman Pierce Quick in the press release. “Like an offensive line, Hooters is all about comradery and having a good time, and I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings.”

The company said the players would travel to Hooters locations and star in social media campaigns.