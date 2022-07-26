Watch Now
Human remains near Lake Mead swimming site 3rd to surface since May

John Locher/AP
FILE - A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Another body has surfaced at Lake Mead, this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam recedes due to drought and climate change. The National Park Service did not say in a statement how long officials think the corpse was submerged in the Boulder Beach area before it was found Monday, July 25, 2022, by people who summoned park rangers. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 16:42:25-04

Another set of human remains has been recovered from Lake Mead.

The National Park Service said in a press release that rangers received reports Monday around 4:30 p.m. that human remains were found at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death.

Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse told the Associated Press that the body was found partially submerged in mud near the Hemenway Harbor marina.

Rouse told the news outlet that it's too early to tell the gender and cause of death.

This marks the third body that's been found as the water levels of the famed Nevada lake continue to recede.

On May 1, the body of a man was found in a rusted barrel in the Hemenway Harbor area, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that on May 7, the bones of a man were found near Callville Bay.

According to the AP, police are investigating the case of the man found in the barrel as a homicide, since it appeared he'd been shot.

