Hundreds migrate from out of town for Trump rally outside Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A caravan of Donald Trump supporters from the Miami area made their way up the coast over the weekend, bringing hundreds of activists to Mar-a-Lago.

"We got here today around 1:30. We're gonna come back tomorrow. We're gonna keep coming back and we're going to be here until we take America back," said Yumary Boganwright, a Trump supporter from Hialeah. "We believe he's right and he's correct and we believe everything that he does."

This comes nearly one week since the FBI obtained a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, where they removed boxes worth of items, including classified documents.

The search sparked a lot of criticism among the former president's supporters, including the rally which drew the attention of out-of-state tourists as well.

"Let's sit down, and let's talk some more, let's find out that I'm not bad, you're not bad," said Laura Martin-Spetter, who is visiting from Virginia and said it's time for both sides to come together and have a peaceful conversation. "The one thing that holds us together is this country. If this goes down, you and I both go down, so to me, it's worth it to come have a conversation."

Tourists from Delaware like Linda Gaynor were also open to conversation.

"I think they just need to be open-minded to the other side. It's two sides, right? But we have to be able to listen to each other," said Gaynor. "No one person is always right, no one person is always wrong, and right now we're being painted as always wrong."

Participants in the rally brought out lots of flags and honked their horns, leaving nearby business owners cautious about what the turnout may bring.

"I walk around scared now and everybody knows that I'm a Democrat, so I have to be careful what I say, what I don't say," said Ronaldo Chang Barrero.

Law enforcement was present at the rally.

West Palm Beach police said they did increase staffing in the area, primarily for traffic reasons.

"I would just tell people to try not to talk to much about it, because it is an elevated state that people are in," said Barrero.

So far there is no word of any arrests or other issues surrounding the rally.

This article was written by Joel Lopez for WPTV.