Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has detailed his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a memoir titled “Beautiful Things.”

The book is due out next Tuesday.

He explains how in just the last five years, his first marriage ended, he had a gun pointed at him and he spent many nights in cheap motels.

He says his descent into substance addiction worsened after his older brother, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Hunter Biden credits his second wife and the love from his father and late brother with helping him sober up in 2019.