ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court announced Friday it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for crimes committed in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The ICC accused Putin of being responsible for war crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The ICC also accused Putin of failing to control his military.

Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, is also accused of similar war crimes by the ICC. It issued a warrant for her arrest as well.

“It is forbidden for world powers to transfer civilians from the territory they live into other territories,” said ICC President Piotr Hofmański. “Children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention.”

The ICC has successfully arrested and sentenced past world leaders, including former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic and Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.