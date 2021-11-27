In Nantucket, Biden shops, attends Christmas tree lighting

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden is back at his rental home on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket after spending most of Friday downtown with his family.

The president, first lady Jill Biden, their children and grandchildren went out for lunch, a post-Thanksgiving Day tradition.

They browsed a favorite bookstore afterward and then Biden wandered off with some of the grandkids.

He walked along cobblestone streets, popping into shops and appearing to make purchases.

Biden and his family also took part in another tradition, attending Nantucket's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Biden began spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket in the mid-1970s.