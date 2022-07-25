IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden crashes at race, briefly loses consciousness

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden crashed at the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday and later collapsed and was transported to the hospital.

According to Team Penske, Newgarden was initially treated at the track and released. But following the race's conclusion, he fell and was taken to the hospital.

“Following the conclusion of the race, Newgarden lost consciousness and fell, sustaining a cut on the back of his head,” Team Penske said late Sunday. “Due to the 45-minute drive to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and the traffic outside the racetrack, the medical helicopter was determined to be the best mode of transportation. After being evaluated, all scans were negative. Newgarden will be held overnight for observation.”

Newgarden crashed 235 laps into Sunday’s 300-lap race when he lost control and careened into the wall. He led for 148 laps before crashing.

Pato O’Ward claimed first place in Sunday’s race.

Newgarden has four race wins in 2022 and is ranked No. 3 in the IndyCar standings.