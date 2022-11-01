Insulin prices putting health of diabetics at risk

It's becoming more difficult for Americans to manage diabetes. Insulin is now more expensive than it's ever been.

A national health survey says more than 1 million U.S. adults with diabetes rationed their insulin last year to save money.

They reportedly either skipped doses, took less than needed or delayed buying the medicine.

If untreated, diabetes can do major damage to the body.

"Diabetes is a serious condition that it can damage the eyes, the kidneys, the nerves, the heart and what people don't realize that it's actually linked to certain types of cancers," said Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Rodgers believes setting a goal with a healthcare provider is vital to managing the disease.

For people struggling with the cost of insulin, he suggests making a social worker part of a diabetes care team. Rodgers says they can help lower financial barriers.

"They can sometimes find financial aid for treatment for that person and point people in the direction of other community resources that make can the availability of medicines and being able to take them at the prescribed doses more likely," Rodgers said.

All three major insulin manufacturers in the U.S. also offer patient assistance programs.