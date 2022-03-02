Iowa governor gives Republican response to State of the Union

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Reynolds is expected to use the televised rebuttal Tuesday night to highlight her five years pursuing a conservative agenda in the Republican-controlled Iowa Capitol, but also echo Republicans' national agenda.

That includes criticizing the president and majority Democrats in Congress on crime, inflation and now international affairs.

In excerpts of the speech, Reynolds says that Biden and the Democrats “have sent us back" to a time of high inflation and rising crime.