IRS no longer plans to require a selfie to access certain online tools

The IRS announced Monday that it no longer plans to use facial-recognition software to access certain tools on its website.

The security feature was going to be rolled out over the summer. Users would have needed to take a selfie to access their online account, the Child Tax Credit portal, get online transcripts, and set up an online payment agreement.

After people raised concerns about privacy, the IRS said it is transitioning away from the service.

"The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."

The IRS says the transition does not interfere with a person's ability to file or pay their taxes.

"People should continue to file their taxes as they normally would," the IRS said in a statement.

The filing deadline to submit a federal tax return is Monday, April 18.