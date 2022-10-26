Is Halloween candy getting smaller?

Trick-or-treaters may notice smaller candies this year.

According to The Washington Post, candy companies are reducing the size of candy amid skyrocketing inflation.

The Post listed examples of smaller sizes:

A bag of dark chocolate Hershey's Kisses is now two ounces smaller

A two-pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups has been lightened to a tenth of an ounce

Cadbury milk chocolate bars are about 10% lighter

While candy sizes are shrinking, The Post reports that prices are not falling. It cites a report that shows the price of some candies is up about 15%.

The smaller candies aren't just tied to inflation. The publication reports that the smaller candies are also a result of companies trying to reduce calorie counts. It said several candy companies agreed in 2017 to offer smaller sizes and display calorie information more prominently.