Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has announced that the country will offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated.

Thursday's announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel the first country to offer a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.

The decision came at a time of rising infections and concerns that the vaccine’s efficacy dwindles over time.

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, is to be the first to get the booster on Friday. It will be offered to the general public beginning Sunday.