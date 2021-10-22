Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor launched unprovoked attack

An Italian DJ is pressing charges against Conor McGregor, according to multiple news outlets.

Francesco Facchinetti claims the MMA fighter punched him in the face at a hotel in Rome on Saturday, according to CNN.

Facchinetti said the unprovoked attack happened as a night of partying was ending.

"He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped," Facchinetti told CNN.

McGregor is no stranger to run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2019 after slapping a phone out of a fan's hand. Charges were eventually dropped.

McGregor also reached a plea deal after launching an attack on a bus full of fellow MMA fighters in 2018.

The Irish-born fighter has not commented on the latest allegations.