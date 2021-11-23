Watch
Italy frees man convicted of 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher

Gregorio Borgia/AP
FILE - Rudy Guede, left, is greeted by an unidentified person as he leaves the penitentiary for a temporary release of thirty-six hours, in Viterbo, Italy, on June 25, 2016. Guede, the only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been freed after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence. Italian news agencies LaPresse and ANSA quoted attorney Fabrizio Ballarini as saying Rudy Guede’s planned Jan. 4 release had been moved up a few weeks by a judge and was freed on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Italy Student Slain
Posted at 6:03 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 18:03:51-05

ROME (AP) — The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been freed after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence.

Italian news agencies LaPresse and ANSA quoted attorney Fabrizio Ballarini as saying Rudy Guede's planned Jan. 4 release had been moved up a few weeks by a judge and he was freed on Tuesday.

In an email to the Associated Press, Ballarini said Guede will continue working in the library at the Viterbo-based Center for Criminology Studies.

The murder in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after Kercher's American roommate Amanda Knox and Knox's then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion.

Both were initially convicted but Italy's highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Guede has denied killing Kercher.

