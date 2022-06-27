Watch Now
Jan. 6 Committee calls for short-notice meeting amid recess

Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney, Jamie Raskin
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
From left, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., make statement as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pushes ahead with contempt charges against former advisers to Donald Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 27, 2022
The House Jan. 6 Commission will hold a meeting Tuesday despite the House being on recess, summoning the panel’s nine members from their districts back to Washington.

The committee, which has held five hearings to date, was slated to go on recess until mid-July. What prompted the committee to announce a meeting on roughly 24-hour notice remains unclear.

In its announcement, the Jan. 6 Committee said it would “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

Calling for a surprise hearing in the middle of a Congressional recess is highly unusual.

