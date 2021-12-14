Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge in coastal Georgia has set a sentencing date early next year for the three men convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

An order signed Monday by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sets a Jan. 7 sentencing hearing for father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan.

The three white men in November were convicted of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

According to the Associated Press, 35-year-old Travis McMichael was convicted of all charges, 65-year-old Greg McMichael was convicted of all charges except malice murder, and 52-year-old Bryan was convicted of three counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison.

The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.