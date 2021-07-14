Watch
Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens due to traces of benzene found in samples

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2021, photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreen products after testing found low levels of benzene _ a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure in some product samples, the company said late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreens after they tested on samples and found they contained low levels of benzene, which is a chemical that can potentially cause cancer.

In a news release, the company said it recalled the aerosol cans of Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena's Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen, and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products," the company said in a press release. "We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products."

The company said if they want a refund, they can contact the company at 1-800-458-1673.

