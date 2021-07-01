Josh Duggar's trial moved to November as TLC reportedly cancels 'Counting On'

Josh Duggar's trial on child pornography charges has been moved back to Nov. 30.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge granted the former reality star's request to delay the trial, which was to begin July 6.

The filing came on the same day TLC announced it was canceling "Counting On," People reported.

Duggar was charged in April for receiving and possessing child pornography, with prosecutors saying that some of the material depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Duggar was released from jail in May and has been confined to the home of family friends as he awaits trial.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled in 2015 from the network over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

"Counting On" ran for 11 seasons on TLC.