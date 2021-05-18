Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Juror removed from Durst's murder trial for reading news

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Gallardo/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
Robert Durst
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 14:39:19-04

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A juror has been removed from the murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst because she violated the court’s order not to read about the case.

The judge said Tuesday he was removing the juror after she said she read about defense requests for mistrial.

The judge says the juror was offended that defense attorneys suggested jurors would have forgotten what they heard 14 months ago when the case was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new round of opening statements is scheduled in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the unprecedented hiatus.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend in 2000.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight