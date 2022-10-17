Kanye West agrees to buy conservative social media platform Parler, company says

Kanye West wants to acquire Parler.

On Monday, the social media site announced on its official Twitter account that Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, had agreed in principle for West, who now goes by Ye, to buy them.

"The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome," the company said.

News of Ye purchasing the conservative social platform comes after he was recently kicked off Twitter and Instagram for making antisemitic posts.

On Oct. 9, the Grammy-winning artist tweeted he would soon go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

He also made headlines earlier this month when he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Details about the deal, including a price, weren't disclosed.

“This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech," Parler CEO George Farmer said in a statement. "Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Although Parler launched in 2018, it didn't really take off until 2020. It was removed from Apple App Store and Google Play following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. In February it relaunched, the Associated Press reported, and then returned to Google Play in September.