Kanye West's new album breaks streaming records

Kanye West's new album "Donda" appears to be a hit.

According to Variety, "Donda" is Spotify's most-streamed album in a day this year.

"Donda" is also the No. 1 album on iTunes. Chart Data reports that "Donda" had more than 60 million streams on Apple Music in its first 24 hours, which makes it the biggest release of 2021, so far.

Despite the record's apparent success, West appeared to be upset with his record label.

"Universal put my album out without my approval," the rapper posted on Instagram.

"Donda" faced numerous delays. It was originally scheduled to be released in July.