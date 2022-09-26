Kentucky school shooter who killed 3 classmates in 1997 denied parole

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five others in a school shooting in 1997 was denied parole on Monday.

The Kentucky Parole Board unanimously voted 7-0 to deny his parole, ABC News reported.

The Associated Press reported that Michael Carneal was 14 when he opened fire on classmates who had met up before school in the lobby of Heath High School in Paducah for a prayer group.

At the time, Carneal received the maximum sentence possible at the time for someone his age: a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years, the Associated Press reported.

During his testimony last week, he told the parole panel that he is still hearing voices, like the ones who told him to shoot on Dec. 1, 1997, The Courier-Journal reported.

The two-person panel couldn't reach a unanimous decision, so they referred his case to the full board, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, with their ruling, Carneal will never be considered for parole again.