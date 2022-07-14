Watch Now
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty, faces 5 sexual assault charges in the UK

Frank Augstein/AP
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey appeared Thursday in a court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 07:39:43-04

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago.

Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.

The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The incidents allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.

