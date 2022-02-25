Watch
Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

Ukraine Tensions Global Economy
Ahn Young-joon/AP
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 08:51:43-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982.

Robust consumer spending has combined with widespread product and worker shortages to create the highest inflation in four decades — a heavy burden for U.S. households, especially lower-income families faced with elevated costs for food, fuel and rent.

At the same time, consumers as a whole largely shrugged off the higher prices last month and boosted their spending 2.1% from December to January.

