Large chemical fire prompts evacuation in Rockton, Illinois

ROCKTON, Ill. — A large chemical fire has prompted a mandatory evacuation in Rockton, Illinois, a community located along the state’s border with Wisconsin.

The Rockton Police Department issued a notice Monday morning that warned of the evacuation that affects all residents and businesses in a one-mile radius of the industrial fire, located in the 1100 block of Prairie Hill Rd.

Evacuees were told to proceed to Roscoe Middle School and to avoid the area of the fire, which police say broke out at a Chemtool Inc. facility.

Aerial footage of the fire showed large plumes of black smoke and tall flames rising out of the building.

This story is breaking and will be updated.