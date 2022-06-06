Largest 4-day work week trial kicks off in the UK

Today may mark just another Monday, but in the United Kingdom, thousands of workers are off to a new start when it comes to their scheduling.

On Monday, 70 companies across the UK kicked off a new 4-day workweek pilot program.

The trial, organized by 4 Day Week Global and 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and Autonomy, will go on for 6 months.

More than 3,300 workers all types of industries – including banks, hospitality and health care – will take part in the trial.

Workers will receive 100% of their pair while only working 80% of their typical week.

The group will study the impact of labor on workers’ well-being, but the results won’t be published until 2023.

Until now, the largest pilot for the 4-day work week was in Iceland.

Between 2015 and 2016, 2,500 workers took part in two trials.

The trials did not find a drop in productivity.

However, it did find a large increase in employees’ well-being.

Scotland and Spain are also planning separate trials later this year, according to the 4 Day Week Campaign.