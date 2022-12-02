Laundry detergent, cleaning products recalled after reports of people getting sick

Approximately 8 million laundry and cleaning products sold by The Laundress have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the products may contain harmful bacteria.

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

An investigation is reportedly being conducted after 11 consumers reported infections.

Officials say the bacteria can enter the body through the eyes, a break in the skin or by being inhaled.

The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com and on Amazon. They were also sold in stores nationwide, including Target, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Norstrom.

Consumers are asked to stop using the products immediately. They can contact TheLaundress.com for a refund.

Recalled products include:

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter F and the last four digits are numbered 9354 or less

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter H and the last four digits are numbered 2262 or less

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter T and the last four digits are numbered 5264 or less

Click here for the full product list of recalled items.