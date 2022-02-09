Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not be charged in sexual assault probe

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Trevor Bauer
Posted at 8:42 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 20:42:11-05

Prosecutors announced Tuesday they will not file charges against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer following a sexual assault investigation.

A woman claimed the MLB pitcher choked and sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions.

Following the decision to not pursue charges, Bauer posted a video on YouTube.

Bauer claimed he and the woman had consensual "rough sex" on two separate occasions.

"After we finished, on both occasions, we talked briefly, joked around, laughed and went to sleep," Bauer said.

A judge previously rescinded a restraining order the woman had against Bauer.

The judge said the woman's testimony confirmed Bauer followed the boundaries the woman had set for him during their sexual encounters.

While criminal charges won't be filed, the MLB is conducting its own investigation.

Bauer spent the final months of the 2021 season on administrative leave.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!