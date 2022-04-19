Man arrested for fatal stabbing of 15-year-old girl at California high school

A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 15-year-old student at Stagg High School in Stockton, California.

Police believe Anthony Gray, 52, may have attacked the girl at random. However, they are still investigating whether they had any connection prior to the attack.

Authorities say Gray entered the school through a gate and attacked the teenager before security and staff members intervened.

The girl died at a local hospital.

Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a murder charge.