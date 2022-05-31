Watch
Man who won $10M lottery is sentenced to life in prison for murder

Jessica Noll | WCPO
<p>The old Bracken County (Ky.) jail.</p>
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 31, 2022
A man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder conviction.

The News & Observer reported that Michael Hill was convicted in the killing of his 23-year-old girlfriend Keonna Graham.

She was reported missing in the summer of 2020.

Her body was later found in a hotel room in North Carolina with a gunshot wound in the back of her head.

Prosecutors reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel and found that Hill had been the only person in the room with Graham.

He later confessed to shooting her after he reportedly found her texting with other men while they were at the hotel.

The two had reportedly been in a relationship for more than a year before Graham was killed.

Hill was found guilty of first-degree murder last week.

He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

