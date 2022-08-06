Man with stage 4 prostate cancer to compete in Ironman competition

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It is a feat to compete in an Ironman 70.3, which includes swimming 1.2 miles, biking 56 miles and running 13.1 miles. Now, imagine attempting to accomplish that while battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

Sam Maccherola, who was given five years to live in 2019, is preparing to compete in the Ironman 70.3 in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday.

While he runs, bikes and swims with his wife Tracy, he wants to raise money for both research and awareness.

"You do want to make sure that you maximize every day because we all take life for granted," Maccherola told Denver7. "We all take the ability to get up and run and bike and swim for granted."

Man with stage 4 prostate cancer to compete in Ironman 70.3 Boulder

In the above video, you can hear more about Maccherola's journey, and how he hopes to inspire people.

To donate to the cause, you can head here.

This story was originally published by KMGH in Denver, Colorado.