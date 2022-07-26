Watch Now
Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Capitol Riot Sentencing
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video camera, and contained in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Mark Ponder, Ponder strikes an officer with a pole on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Ponder, the man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to more than five years in prison on July 26, 2022. (Department of Justice via AP)
Capitol Riot Sentencing
A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison.

He told the judge that he "got caught up" in what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol building.

That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol.

Thirteen riot defenders have come before Chutkan, all of whom have been sentenced to imprisonment.

More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far, approximately 100 of whom have received a prison sentencing.

Ponder is now the 15th Capitol riot defendant to receive a prison term of more than a year.

