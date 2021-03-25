Massachusetts high school fires football coach after anti-Semitic play calls

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has fired its successful football coach and hired an outside consultant after reports that the team used anti-Semitic language in its on-field play calling during a recent game.

Duxbury High School's administration in a statement Wednesday called the language that included a mention of the Auschwitz concentration camp horrifying.

The district said it’s in the middle of an investigation into the matter and it has hired an outside attorney to assist them.

The firing of head coach Dave Maimaron came the day after the New England Anti-Defamation League called for an independent investigation. Now that an investigation is underway, the organization says it’s ready to partner with school officials to move forward.

We welcome Duxbury Public Schools’ independent investigation into the deeply troubling allegations of antisemitism at the Duxbury Football program. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/GvqfI1IDR8 — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) March 24, 2021

The district told WBZ that it’s working with the Anti-Defamation League on both short- and long-term responses.

Maimaron had earlier apologized. He has also been placed on paid administrative leave from his job as a special needs teacher.

Duxbury's team has won five state championships since 2005.

