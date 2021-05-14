Matt Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida politician who is a central figure in the federal sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

In a plea agreement filed Friday in court in Orlando, Florida, Joel Greenberg admits he paid an underage girl to have sex with him and other unidentified men.

Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to six federal charges during a court appearance on Monday.

His cooperation as a close associate of the Florida congressman signals a significant escalation in the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

The plea agreement doesn't mention Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing.