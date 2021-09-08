Maui to require proof of COVID vaccine at restaurants, bars

Maui government officials announced that starting next week, anyone who wants to dine indoors will be required to present proof they've been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The announcement comes as Hawaii deals with a COVID surge.

On Wednesday, Maui County said unvaccinated diners will have to dine outside or order takeout.

The capacity for many places, including restaurants, bars, and gyms, will be limited to 50%.

According to USA Today, the new initiative will start on Sept. 15.

The newspaper also reported that starting next week, bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.

The new initiative will last 30 days, USA Today reported.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the launch of a similar mandate earlier this week.

According to a press release, the Safe Access program would require businesses, including restaurants and bars, to ensure employees are fully vaccinated against COVID in order to operate.

Maui's new initiative is set to begin two days after Honolulu's vaccine mandate begins.

Beginning Sept. 13, anyone traveling to Honolulu, Hawaii, will have to present proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test when they visit bars and restaurants.