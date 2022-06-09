Watch
Meijer facility hit by storm as workers heed tornado warning

Posted at 10:47 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 22:47:30-04

Authorities say a Meijer distribution center in western Ohio was heavily damaged as employees inside heeded tornado warnings and sought shelter. Joel Smith, director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, said nobody was injured at the facility and there have been no reports of injuries from the storm in the county on Wednesday evening.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries in other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in the area. Smith said a few other buildings were hit in the county, but the storm's severe damage mostly hit north of Tipp City's residential areas.

Video posted by the Dayton Daily News shows almost an entire side of the building and parts of the roof ripped off, the Associated Press reported.

